Scherzer (12-4) allowed one hit and a walk over seven shutout frames Monday, striking out 11 and earning a win against the Angels.

Scherzer steamrolled the Angels' lineup, retiring the final 16 batters he faced in the blowout win. The veteran right forced 20 whiffs while throwing 72 of 100 pitches for strikes. He's now 3-0 with a 26:5 K:BB and a 1.80 ERA through three starts since being traded to the Rangers. Scherzer will carry a 3.67 ERA into his next outing, which is currently lined up to be at home against the Brewers.