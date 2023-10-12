Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said he was "real encouraged" by Scherzer's (shoulder) simulated game Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Scherzer nearly made the roster for the ALDS and appears on track to return to the Rangers' starting rotation for their upcoming ALCS matchup against the Astros, which begins Sunday in Houston. He's been sidelined since Sept. 12 because of a teres major muscle injury, but the veteran right-hander threw around 40 pitches to live hitters last Friday and extended himself to about 60 pitches during Wednesday's workout at Globe Life Field. Jon Gray (forearm) could also be activated for the American League Championship Series.