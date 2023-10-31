Scherzer was removed from Game 3 of the World Series against the Diamondbacks on Monday due to back tightness, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Scherzer beckoned to the team trainer shortly after he went out to warm up for the bottom of the fourth inning, and he exited the contest immediately after. Considering he only threw 36 pitches over three innings, it's possible the veteran right-hander could pitch again in a few days. However, Scherzer's availability for the rest of the series will depend on how he feels in the days to come.