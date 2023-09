Scherzer was taken out of Tuesday's game against Toronto after suffering an apparent injury, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Scherzer was in a bit of pain after throwing a pitch to Bo Bichette in the sixth inning of Tuesday's contest, and he wasn't able to get comfortable throwing warm-up pitches when a trainer came to look at him. The Rangers should offer more details shortly, but fantasy managers should consider Scherzer day-to-day until then.