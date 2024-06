Scherzer said Monday that he was removed after five innings in his season debut in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Royals due to thumb soreness, MLB.com reports.

The Rangers are monitoring the situation and have no plans yet to move his next start, which is scheduled for Friday in Baltimore. Scherzer was scheduled for a light bullpen session Tuesday, and if all went well, he should get the green light to take the hill Friday with few restrictions, if any.