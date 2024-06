Scherzer said Monday that he exited Sunday's start with thumb soreness, Kenndi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers are monitoring the situation and have no plans yet to move his next start scheduled for Friday. "We'll see how he's doing," Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. "I'm not surprised he's a little sore." Scherzer was scheduled for a light bullpen session Tuesday, and it's unclear if he was able to make that in-between starts preparation.