Scherzer (shoulder) faced hitters during a simulated game Friday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Scherzer threw two simulated innings against live hitters before throwing a third inning with nobody standing in the batter's box. The 39-year-old said afterward that he felt good while on the mound, but he's more concerned with how he'll recover. It's possible the Rangers list Scherzer on their roster ahead of Game 1 against Baltimore on Saturday, but there is no guarantee he'll be available to pitch during the ALDS.