Scherzer (shoulder) went through pitchers' fielding practice at Globe Life Field on Friday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This is after the veteran right-hander completed a 60-pitch simulated game Wednesday. The Rangers have not yet announced their ALCS roster, but it would be a surprise at this point if Scherzer isn't on it. He has been sidelined for the last four-and-a-half weeks with a strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder. Scherzer was initially given an 8-to-12 week timetable to return, so if he does indeed make it back for the ALCS it would be a rapid recovery.