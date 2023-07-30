The Mets agreed to trade Scherzer to the Rangers on Saturday in exchange for Luisangel Acuna, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Scherzer waived his full no-trade protection to allow the deal to go through but retains his $43.33 million player option for 2024, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The 39-year-old allowed just one run over seven innings Friday against the Nationals, so he won't debut for his new team until the middle of next week. The acquisition is good timing for Texas, as ace Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) is having his second straight start skipped Sunday in San Diego, and the addition of Scherzer will provide some relief to the rotation.