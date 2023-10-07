Scherzer (shoulder) isn't listed on the Rangers' roster for their ALDS matchup with the Orioles, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Scherzer was able to face live hitters Friday for the first time since straining the teres major muscle in his right shoulder in mid-September. Although Scherzer has been well ahead of the typical 8-to-12-week return timeline, he'll be held out for at least another week, and right now there's no telling if he'll be ready for the ALCS should Texas advance.