Scherzer was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday after being diagnosed with a low-grade strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder, and he will miss the rest of the regular season and likely the playoffs, as well, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

The veteran right-hander exited Tuesday's start versus the Blue Jays after 73 pitches due to the injury, and it appears that will be his final appearance of 2023. Scherzer won't require surgery and will begin a rest and rehab program, with him scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks. He finishes the campaign with a 3.77 ERA across 152.2 innings between the Rangers and Mets, and he remains under contract with Texas for 2024 since he exercised his $43.33 million player option after being acquired by the organization at the trade deadline.