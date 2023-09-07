Scherzer (12-6) allowed seven runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings to take the loss Wednesday versus the Astros.

Scherzer had allowed just nine runs combined over his first six starts with the Rangers. He was tagged for three home runs in this outing, including a grand slam from Jose Abreu in the third inning. Scherzer is now at a 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 172:44 K:BB through 147.1 innings over 26 starts between the Mets and the Rangers this year. He'll look to shake off this bad outing next week in a projected start In Toronto.