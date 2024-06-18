Scherzer (back/thumb) will return from the injured list and start against the Royals on Saturday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

Scherzer has been on the injured list all season while recovering from offseason back surgery and battling thumb/forearm injuries throughout his rehab process. However, after experiencing no issues following his latest rehab start at Triple-A Round Rock, the 39-year-old veteran has officially been given the green light to return to the Rangers' rotation. He posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.18 WHIP alongside a 17:3 K:BB through 11 innings during his assignment, and it's unclear if the right-hander will be working under any restrictions during his return to a big-league mound.