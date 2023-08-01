Scherzer will make his Rangers debut Thursday against the White Sox at Globe Life Field.

Over the weekend, Scherzer waived his no-trade clause to facilitate a trade to Texas, marking his return to the American League for the first time since 2014, when he pitched for the Tigers. Though his numbers have taken a significant step back this season from 2022 while he's served up home runs at a career-high rate, the 39-year-old Scherzer still looks profiles a strong top-of-the-rotation arm and should bolster the Rangers' hopes of claiming their first AL West crown since 2016. The move from the Mets' Citi Field to the Rangers' Globe Life Field represents a slight downgrade in terms of park factors, but Scherzer's overall fantasy outlook could improve with the team change since he'll be backed by a stronger offense that can help propel him to more wins.