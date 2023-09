Scherzer (triceps) will undergo an MRI on Wednesday, Julia Kreuz of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer was forced to leave Tuesday's game after 73 pitches due to the sensation he felt in his right shoulder and upper arm. The triceps issue is different from the right forearm tightness Scherzer experienced recently, but the right-hander postulated there could be a connection. More will be learned following Wednesday's MRI.