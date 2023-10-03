Scherzer (shoulder) isn't included on the Rangers' roster for their wild-card round series versus the Rays.

Scherzer's absence doesn't come as a surprise after he recently had to pause his throwing program after not feeling as well as he had hoped during a light bullpen session. Working his way back from a teres major muscle strain in his right shoulder, Scherzer still hopes to be available at some point during the playoffs. It's not a guarantee that it will happen, however, and it might require the Rangers to make a deep postseason run.