Scherzer will start for the Rangers on Wednesday in Game 3 of the ALCS versus the Astros, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy had left open the possibility that Scherzer could pitch in relief in Game 1, but now that he wasn't needed out of the bullpen he's officially on tap for Game 3. Scherzer will have gone about five weeks in between starts, as he had to be lifted from his final regular-season outing on Sept. 12 with a teres major muscle strain in his right shoulder. It's not clear what kind of workload is planned for Scherzer, but he'll surely be limited somewhat following a 60-pitch simulated game last week.