Scherzer (shoulder) is on the Rangers' roster for the American League Championship Series against the Astros, which begins Sunday night in Houston, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Scherzer has been sidelined for the past month by strain of the teras major muscle in his right shoulder, and he's made a quick recovery after initially being given an 8-to-12 week return timeline. The 39-year-old tossed a 60-pitch simulated game Wednesday and figures to face some workload limitations when he takes the mound. Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi are pitching the first two games of the series for the Rangers, but Scherzer could be called upon to start Game 3 on Wednesday, which would also set up for a potential Game 7.