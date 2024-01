Scherzer (back) said Saturday that he's about three weeks away from resuming workouts, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Scherzer is six weeks removed from surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back and has progressed with no setbacks. The 39-year-old right-hander hopes to be ready to rejoin the Rangers' rotation by June or July, but it's a very rough timetable at this juncture.