Scherzer (shoulder) upped the intensity of his flat-ground throwing Monday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

We're only two weeks into the projected 8-to-12 week timetable Scherzer was given after being diagnosed with a low-grade strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder. Clearly, Scherzer is doing his best to beat that timeline, perhaps by a significant margin. "It's another step forward," Scherzer said. "I'm continuing to strengthen my arm. [Throwing off] the mound is close." Scherzer still has multiple hurdles to clear, but he's giving himself a shot to make it back for a potential Rangers postseason run.