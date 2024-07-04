Scherzer (1-2) took the loss Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over 6.1 innings against the Padres. He struck out three.

Scherzer tossed his first quality start of the season, pitching into the seventh while increasing his pitch count to 90 after having tossed 57 and 77 over his first two starts. While the effectiveness has been there through three starts, as evidenced by a 2.70 ERA and 0.84 WHIP, he's not received much run support, with the Rangers supplying a total of two runs over his last two outings, with each resulting in a loss. One trend to keep an eye on moving forward is Scherzer's strikeout numbers as he's tallied only 11 thus far through 16.2 innings. The last time Scherzer recorded fewer than a strikeout per inning was in 2011, his fourth season in the league. Scherzer's next start is lined up for next week when the Rangers travel to Anaheim to take on the Angels.