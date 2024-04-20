Scherzer (back) will likely make his first rehab start Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Scherzer didn't experience any issues after throwing 40 pitches in a simulated game Friday, and he now seems ready to test his surgically-repaired back in a competitive setting. It's unclear exactly how many rehab starts it will take for the 39-year-old veteran to build up to a starter's workload, though the goal remains for him to make his season debut sometime in early May.
