Scherzer (10-4) earned the win Thursday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings against the White Sox. He struck out nine.

It wasn't the start that Scherzer had hoped for as the right-hander allowed back-to-back singles and two walks in the first inning, which would lead to three runs coming across for Chicago in the frame. He settled in after that, however, shutting out the White Sox over the next five innings while fanning nine batters, marking just his fourth start this season with at least nine strikeouts. Scherzer has won each of his last two starts, though he's now issued at least two walks in seven straight outings.