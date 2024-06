Scherzer (back/arm) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five over four scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Scherzer restarted a rehab assignment after experiencing a setback late in April. He cruised through 53 pitches (37 strikes), induced 14 whiffs, and registered a fastball velocity of 94.8 mph, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.