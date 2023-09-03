Scherzer felt forearm tightness during Friday's start, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports. He was removed after six innings and 88 pitches, the fewest he's thrown since May 21.

While the phrase "forearm tightness" is an ominous one in baseball, Scherzer said he was not injured and feels it's not serious enough to prevent him from pitching. "My forearm was just kind of fatigued, but I was able to pitch today," he said. The pitcher emphasized that he was okay during his six innings but did not want to extend the outing with the issue in his forearm, thereby potentially impacting future starts. Texas manager Bruce Bochy also downplayed the issue, telling MLB.com that "it's more of a fatigue thing." The team will monitor Scherzer for the next few days and see where the right-hander is at when it comes time to throw his in-between starts bullpen.