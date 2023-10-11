Scherzer (shoulder) will throw another simulated game Wednesday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Scherzer pitched three innings (two against hitters) of a sim game ahead of the ALDS, and Wednesday's session will be a test to see how deep into a game he can go. The 39-year-old is recovering from a right teres major strain and may still be held off the Rangers' roster for the ALCS, but Scherzer remains well ahead of schedule in his rehab process.