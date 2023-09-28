Scherzer (shoulder) threw a light bullpen session Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wednesday's bullpen session comes just two weeks after Scherzer was diagnosed with a low-grade strain of the teres major muscle in his right shoulder -- an injury that was expected to take 8-to-12 weeks to recover from. Multiple additional mound sessions will be required before Scherzer is able to progress to facing hitters, but the 39-year-old seems determined to make it back to the Rangers' rotation for the postseason.