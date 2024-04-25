Scherzer (back) allowed three runs on five hits while striking out four over 2.1 innings in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday.

Scherzer kicked off a rehab assignment Wednesday, giving up a pair of home runs while running his pitch count to 52, including 11 swinging strikes. That's in line with his progression after throwing 40 in his most recent live batting practice session. Scherzer's velocity was down across the board, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, but that is to be expected from the right-hander, who is working his way back from offseason back surgery.