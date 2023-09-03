Scherzer (forearm) completed a bullpen session Sunday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers will likely check back in with Scherzer and see how he's feeling Monday, but if he came out of the side session no worse for the wear, he should be able to make his next turn through the rotation Wednesday versus Houston. Scherzer relayed that he felt tightness in his forearm during his last start Friday against the Twins, but it didn't prevent him from striking out seven over six scoreless frames before he exited the contest.