Scherzer (shoulder) threw what he described as a "real" bullpen session Wednesday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Scherzer threw a light bullpen session a week ago but still felt sore the day of and the day after, which prompted him reverting to flat-ground work. However, he said of the intensity of Wednesday's session that he "was able to step on it more" and he came out of it "pain free." If he recovers well, he could ramp things up more in another bullpen session or perhaps even face hitters. Grant writes that while it "still remains unlikely" Scherzer could be ready for the ALDS, "things seem to change quickly with him." Of course, the Rangers must advance out of the Wild Card Series first or Scherzer's progression will be a moot point.