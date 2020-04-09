Rangers' Maximo Acosta: Ready for professional ball

Acosta did not play at any level in 2019 after signing with the Rangers, but he's expected to make his professional debut in 2020, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Acosta signed with the Rangers in January 2019, but the contract is effective 2020. The international free agent, who turns 18 in October, has grown since he signed and may mature out of shortstop. For now, he'll give the Rangers a prospect that projects a Gleyber Torres-like bat in the middle infield.