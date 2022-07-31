Viloria went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 9-7 loss to the Angels.

Jonah Heim served as the designated hitter Saturday, allowing Viloria a rare start behind the dish. The 25-year-old Viloria capitalized on it with his first extra-base hit of the season, a mammoth 421-foot homer to center field that left the bat at 105.2 mph. It was the catcher's second career big-league homer -- his only other one came in 2019 with the Royals. He's still slashing just .174/.345/.304 with five runs scored in nine contests, and a minimal-usage backup role is likely to keep him off the fantasy radar in most formats.