Viloria went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Orioles.

Viloria has only recorded five triples in nine careers at all levels of affiliated ball, so a cycle was never likely for him Tuesday. He still looked like the Rangers' best hitter in this contest with his three-hit effort, capped off by a ninth-inning homer. The catcher is batting .250 with two homers, three RBI and seven runs scored through 34 plate appearances in the majors this year.