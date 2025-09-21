Rangers' Merrill Kelly: Bumped up to start Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kelly will start Sunday's game against the Marlins, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Patrick Corbin was lined up to start, but he'll have his turn skipped due to the Rangers having an off day Thursday. Texas is clinging to very slim playoff hopes, so the team will instead turn to Kelly, who has a solid 4.06 ERA and 1.22 WHIP since being acquired at the trade deadline.
