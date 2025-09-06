Kelly took a no-decision Friday against the Astros, allowing one run on five hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out seven.

Kelly continues to provide the Rangers with plenty of length, having now tossed at least six innings in five consecutive starts. The veteran right-hander is simultaneously riding a streak of five straight quality starts, posting a 2.23 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB during that period. Kelly sports a strong 2.98 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 35:9 K:BB over 42.1 innings since joining the Rangers, and he's next slated for a difficult task against a Brewers team with an .823 OPS since the beginning of August.