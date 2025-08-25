Kelly (10-7) tossed seven scoreless frames while allowing four hits and two walks to pick up the win Sunday against the Guardians. He struck out eight.

The veteran righty was masterful in this 96-pitch appearance to notch his third consecutive quality start, as he limited the Cleveland lineup to just four singles. Kelly has been dependable since joining the Rangers at the trade deadline, pitching to a 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB across 29 frames. In 157.2 total innings with Texas and Arizona, the 36-year-old now sports a 3.20 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 147:46 K:BB while tallying 16 quality starts. The free-agent-to-be is currently scheduled to make his next start on the road at the Athletics next weekend.