Kelly did not factor in the decision during Tuesday's loss to the Royals. He allowed two runs on two hits over six innings while striking out three.

Kelly was nearly untouchable Tuesday, but the only two hits he allowed were solo homers by Vinnie Pasquantino and Mike Yastrzemski in the first and sixth innings, respectively. It was Kelly's second straight quality start, and he needed only 71 pitches (50 strikes) to get it done. He's been taken deep five times in the last three games after giving up five homers over his previous eight starts. Kelly lowered his season ERA to 3.35 with a 139:44 K:BB through 150.2 innings. He owns a 4.09 ERA in four starts since being traded to Texas. Kelly is projected for a home matchup with the Guardians this weekend.