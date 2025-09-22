Kelly (12-9) took the loss Sunday against Miami, surrendering three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over 4.1 innings.

The veteran right-hander cruised through the first three frames, allowing only two hits, but unraveled in the fourth and fifth, giving up five hits (including three doubles) and all three of his runs before being lifted. A short time ago, Kelly was a steady innings-eater for Texas, but he has now failed to complete six innings in three consecutive outings and has struggled overall, yielding 26 hits and 12 earned runs across just 13 innings during that stretch. The 36-year-old now owns a 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 167:48 K:BB across 184 innings.