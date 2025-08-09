Kelly (9-7) took the loss Friday against the Phillies, allowing four runs on five hits and five walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Kelly's second start since joining the Rangers didn't go nearly as well as his first, as he surrendered at least four runs Friday for the first time since June 15 against the Padres. It was also just the second occurrence this year that the veteran right-hander was unable to toss at least five innings, and the five walks established a season high as well. Kelly will be looking to get back on track when he brings a 3.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 131:43 K:BB across 138.2 innings into his next scheduled outing, which is projected to be at home against his former Diamondbacks team.