Rangers' Merrill Kelly: Set for team debut Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kelly is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Acquired from the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Kelly will join the Texas rotation as a replacement for right-hander Kumar Rocker, who was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. Set to become a free agent this winter, the 36-year-old righty will be looking to finish the 2025 campaign on a high note while he aims to secure one last big payday in the offseason. He had been Arizona's top starter this season prior to being dealt, turning in a 3.22 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 121:38 K:BB over 128.2 innings.
