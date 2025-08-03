Kelly did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-4 extra-innings win over the Mariners, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks with six strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Kelly cruised through five scoreless frames but faltered in the sixth, allowing two runs and departing an out shy of a quality start at just 69 pitches. The 36-year-old threw 48 strikes with an impressive 15 whiffs, and he's now yielded three earned runs or fewer in eight straight outings. He'll carry a 3.22 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 127:38 K:BB across 134.1 innings into a home matchup with the Phillies next weekend.