The Rangers claimed Helman off waivers from the Pirates on Monday.

Helman will join his third organization in less than a week after the Pirates claimed him off waivers from the Cardinals last Wednesday. The 28-year-old utility player reached the big leagues for the first time with the Twins in 2024 but never saw MLB action during his stints in the St. Louis and Pittsburgh organizations. Helman will report to Triple-A Round Rock and could be an option to join the Rangers at some point later on in the season if Texas has a need for an extra infielder.