Helman entered Tuesday's game in sixth inning as a pinch hitter for Wyatt Langford (side) and finished 0-for-2 in a 4-1 loss to the Twins.

Helman, who had started in center field the previous three games while Langford battled a side injury, opened the contest on the bench. Langford attempted to play while Texas still had faint playoff hopes, but the pain became too much, and he was eventually removed from the game. The loss eliminated the Rangers from the postseason, which might prompt the team to shut down Langford for the rest of the season. In that event, Helman could have steady role in the center field over the final five games.