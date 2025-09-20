Helman started in center field and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Marlins.

Helman entered the starting lineup, because Wyatt Langford (side) was unable to play. The Rangers are evaluating Langford and haven't established a timeline. Helman's lost playing time since Adolis Garcia returned to the active roster but could regain opportunities should Langford's injury force him to miss more games.