Rangers' Michael Helman: Fills in for injured teammate
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Helman started in center field and went 0-for-4 in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Marlins.
Helman entered the starting lineup, because Wyatt Langford (side) was unable to play. The Rangers are evaluating Langford and haven't established a timeline. Helman's lost playing time since Adolis Garcia returned to the active roster but could regain opportunities should Langford's injury force him to miss more games.
