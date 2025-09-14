Helman is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Helman's absence from the lineup ends a run of six straight starts, during which he went 7-for-19 with two doubles, two homers and nine RBI. Adolis Garcia (quadriceps) is making his return from the injured list Sunday, with Wyatt Langford and Alejandro Osuna rounding out Texas' outfield. Helman and Osuna are the likely candidates to see reduced playing time with Garcia now healthy, but both players have been productive of late, with Osuna carrying a .346 average in September.