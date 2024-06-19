Lorenzen did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Mets, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out three.

The veteran right-hander posted his sixth quality start in his last seven outings with this performance. Over that span dating back to May 13, Lorenzen has fired a 1.88 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB in 43 innings. He looks to keep his stellar work rolling in his next start, tentatively slated to come against the Brewers on the road.