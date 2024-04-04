Lorenzen (neck) struck out three over 2.2 innings while allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks Saturday in his rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock.

Though he's officially on the 15-day injured list with a neck strain, Lorenzen isn't believed to be dealing with any major health concerns. Instead, he was placed on the IL prior to Opening Day so he could continue the ramp-up process in the minors since he missed most of spring training after not signing with the Rangers until March 22. Lorenzen didn't look especially overpowering in his first rehab start, but more importantly, he built up to 50 pitches (34 strikes). He's expected to make another rehab start with Round Rock on Thursday and will likely push his pitch count into the 65-to-70 range, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. If all goes well, Lorenzen could then return from the IL early next week and slot into the Texas rotation during the club's three-game series with Oakland that runs from April 9 through 11.