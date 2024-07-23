Lorenzen did not factor into the decision in Monday's 4-3 win against the White Sox, allowing six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out eight.

The 32-year-old righty started his second half with a bang, generating a season-high eight strikeouts against a feeble Chicago lineup. Even more encouragingly, Lorenzen was able to control free passes after yielding 13 walks across 15 innings in his three previous starts. Overall, the veteran pitcher now sports a 3.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 73:46 K:BB over 97 innings. Lorenzen is currently slated to face the Blue Jays in Toronto for his next start this weekend.