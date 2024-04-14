Lorenzen (neck) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to make his Rangers debut Monday against the Tigers, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The right-hander made his third rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock on Wednesday and allowed four runs across 4.2 innings, and he'll join the big-league rotation Monday with Cody Bradford (back) headed to the injured list. Lorenzen's role appeared in question with Bradford securing a longer-term rotation spot due to his performance, but Lorenzen will now have at least a couple weeks to stake his claim to a starting spot.