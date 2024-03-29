The Rangers placed Lorenzen on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right neck strain.

General manager Chris Young noted Wednesday that Lorenzen was set to open the season on the IL, but it wasn't until the Rangers made the transaction official Thursday that the team shed light on his injury. The neck strain isn't considered a concern; instead, Lorenzen likely just needs additional time to build up to a starter's workload after he didn't sign a one-year deal with the Rangers until last week. He'll likely make one or two rehab starts at Triple-A Round Rock before he returns from the IL and enters Texas' rotation.